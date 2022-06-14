Braves bringing up Phil Gosselin, but Orlando Arcia is starting second baseman

WASHINGTON — The Braves are bringing up veteran utility man Phil Gosselin to provide depth on their roster, but this does not change their plans to replace the injured Ozzie Albies.
The club on Tuesday placed Albies on the 60-day injured list, which freed up a 40-man roster spot for Gosselin. But this situation is probably more about Orlando Arcia.
Arcia will now receive everyday playing time as the Braves’ starting second baseman after Albies fractured his left foot during Monday’s win over the Nationals. Prior to that injury, Arcia had been the only backup infielder on the Braves’ active roster.
In a small sample size, Arcia is batting .313 with an .851 OPS and eight RBIs to this point. Arcia has only played second base three times in a career that began in 2016, but he’s primarily been a shortstop. His strong arm should help the club, and he’s believed to have defensive upside.
Albies fractured his left foot in Monday’s win over the Nationals. The Braves have not yet provided a timetable for his return, but Atlanta immediately placing Albies on the 60-day injured list also states the obvious: The Braves are planning for him to miss at least two months.
The Braves don’t yet know if Albies will require surgery. They are trying to work out those details after Albies’ X-rays revealed the foot fracture.
Gosselin is seen as a great clubhouse guy. He can play multiple defensive positions – primarily second base, third base and left field – but doesn’t play any particularly well. He knows manager Brian Snitker well, but this was not the reason the club brought him up instead of its other options at Triple A.
The spot that Gosselin took is one that probably won’t play unless there is an injury somewhere else. The Braves already had trouble finding playing time for Arcia, who had only taken 48 at-bats before Albies fractured his foot. Guillermo Heredia, another backup, has only had 51 at-bats.
The right-handed hitting Gosselin has hit .278 with a .722 OPS versus lefties over his career, but the Braves don’t often hit for any of their starters. And even if they did, they would probably use Travis d’Arnaud, William Contreras or Marcell Ozuna (depending on who isn’t starting that day). Arcia made the team over Gosselin this spring, and will be the starting second baseman for the time being.
The 26th man on the roster must be a great clubhouse guy who accepts his role. Gosselin is believed to be that. He made his MLB debut with the Braves in 2013 and has played for seven teams. Last season, he hit .261 with a .676 OPS over 345 at-bats for the Angels.
Over 49 games with Triple-A Gwinnett this season, Gosselin was batting .297 with an .831 OPS. He has hit eight home runs and has 24 RBIs. He has 40 strikeouts in 182 at-bats.
In the fifth inning Monday, Albies fell to the ground after taking an awkward swing that resulted in a slow grounder to the shortstop. Albies got up and limped back to the dugout.
Albies is batting .244 with a .694 OPS this season. Still, he is an important part of the Braves’ lineup. He has won two Silver Slugger Awards and has twice been named an All-Star.
Now, Arcia has an opportunity to shine for a club that possesses the longest winning streak in the majors this season at 12 games.
