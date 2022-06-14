Braves bringing up Phil Gosselin, but Orlando Arcia is starting second baseman

The Braves don’t yet know if Albies will require surgery. They are trying to work out those details after Albies’ X-rays revealed the foot fracture.

Gosselin is seen as a great clubhouse guy. He can play multiple defensive positions – primarily second base, third base and left field – but doesn’t play any particularly well. He knows manager Brian Snitker well, but this was not the reason the club brought him up instead of its other options at Triple A.

The spot that Gosselin took is one that probably won’t play unless there is an injury somewhere else. The Braves already had trouble finding playing time for Arcia, who had only taken 48 at-bats before Albies fractured his foot. Guillermo Heredia, another backup, has only had 51 at-bats.

The right-handed hitting Gosselin has hit .278 with a .722 OPS versus lefties over his career, but the Braves don’t often hit for any of their starters. And even if they did, they would probably use Travis d’Arnaud, William Contreras or Marcell Ozuna (depending on who isn’t starting that day). Arcia made the team over Gosselin this spring, and will be the starting second baseman for the time being.

The 26th man on the roster must be a great clubhouse guy who accepts his role. Gosselin is believed to be that. He made his MLB debut with the Braves in 2013 and has played for seven teams. Last season, he hit .261 with a .676 OPS over 345 at-bats for the Angels.

Over 49 games with Triple-A Gwinnett this season, Gosselin was batting .297 with an .831 OPS. He has hit eight home runs and has 24 RBIs. He has 40 strikeouts in 182 at-bats.

In the fifth inning Monday, Albies fell to the ground after taking an awkward swing that resulted in a slow grounder to the shortstop. Albies got up and limped back to the dugout.

Albies is batting .244 with a .694 OPS this season. Still, he is an important part of the Braves’ lineup. He has won two Silver Slugger Awards and has twice been named an All-Star.

Now, Arcia has an opportunity to shine for a club that possesses the longest winning streak in the majors this season at 12 games.