Braves bring up Vaughn Grissom, who gets opportunity with Orlando Arcia out

Arcia, who was playing really well, took a 98 mph fastball to the wrist. X-rays were negative, but a CT scan and an MRI revealed the microfracture, which will need time to heal.

This is what created an opening for Grissom, who now gets to show the Braves why he’s the man for the job.

In 41 at-bats at Triple-A Gwinnett before joining the Braves, Grissom hit .366 with a 1.043 OPS. He had two doubles, two triples, a home run and four RBIs.

And strikeouts? Only four of them. He’s walked six times.

But enough about the bat. The Braves want to see how Grissom plays defense. His defensive ability is where they had questions. With Arcia out, Grissom can prove he can do the job at a high level if he makes all of the routine plays, and some of the difficult ones.

Could Grissom usurp Arcia if his performance is phenomenal while Arcia is injured? Perhaps. It’s tough to project, though, because Arcia had played so well. He did nothing to give the Braves any pause about their decision to make him the starting shortstop.

Before fracturing his wrist, Arcia was 15-for-45 with two doubles, two homers and seven RBIs to start the season. This was really good production from a bottom-of-the-order hitter. He also played tremendous defense.

For now, the important point is this: Arcia’s injury, unfortunate as it may be, gives Grissom an opportunity to shine. This is his chance, and it comes sooner than expected.

At the Gwinnett Stripers’ media day, Grissom said he “wasn’t really surprised” at the outcome of the starting shortstop competition in spring training.

“Just more for a mindset thing and just putting myself in that situation where, yeah, I felt like I was the guy,” Grissom said when asked if he felt he would be the Braves’ shortstop during spring training. “Everything happens for a reason.”

As for those who criticize his defense?

“They probably can’t play defense, so …‚” he said. “I don’t listen to sheep, know what I’m saying? If Wash (third-base coach Ron Washington) was telling me those things, I’d listen and read it. It might mean something to me. But a bunch of people who’ve probably never played baseball or didn’t make the baseball team, ended up writers or whatever it is they’re doing.

“Sometimes it can be what they feel. Sometimes it’s just what they heard from someone who heard something from someone else. So no one’s really out there unless you’re with the coaching staff or with the boys. It’s all noise.”

And now, Grissom gets to show everyone, including the Braves, why he deserves the job.