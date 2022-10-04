Braves blanked by Marlins in first attempt to secure NL East title

The Braves will have to wait another day as they attempt to secure their fifth straight National League East division title.
Needing one win to clinch the title, the Braves were beaten by the Marlins 4-0 Monday in Miami. Monday’s Mets-Nationals game was postponed by rain, so Atlanta still has a magic number of one to secure the division title.
There are three possible scenarios on Tuesday in which the Braves could clinch the division:
- If the Mets lose in game one of their doubleheader with the Nationals (4:10 p.m. first pitch).
- Defeat the Marlins in game two of their three-game series in Miami (6:40 first pitch).
- If the Mets lose in game two of the doubleheader with the Nationals (7:40 p.m. first pitch).
With the division title, the Braves would avoid the wild-card round of the NL playoffs and begin a best-of-five divisional series Oct. 11 at Truist Park.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com