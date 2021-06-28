ajc logo
Braves begin six-game homestand Tuesday

Braves players celebrate 9-1 victory over St. Louis Cardinals Friday, June 18, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Braves players celebrate 9-1 victory over St. Louis Cardinals Friday, June 18, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Braves (37-40) begin their final homestand of the first half Tuesday. They’ll host the Mets and Marlins for three games each.

It’s been a mediocre season thus far for the Braves, who are 20-20 at Truist Park. But defeating division opponents — and specifically the Mets, who’ve topped the National League East for most of the season — would be a nice way to rebound before the All-Star break.

Season so far

When the Braves finish the homestand, they’ll travel to Pittsburgh and Miami for a pair of three-game series against last-place teams. So the Braves’ final nine games before the break will be against teams far below .500.

If the Braves are going to make a mid-season surge back into the postseason conversation, the next 12 games are a prime opportunity.

Braves Lineup:

