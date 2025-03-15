Braves’ Austin Riley says he ‘dodged a bullet’ after getting hit in hand

NORTH PORT, Fla. – When Austin Riley was hit in the right hand during Friday’s game, he immediately thought of the moment last August he was drilled by a pitch and suffered a right hand fracture that ended his season.
“Yeah. It hit pretty close to where it did in August, so yeah, that was the first thing that popped in my mind,” Riley said. “But as the hours went on, the day went on, it started to feel better. It’s honestly feeling pretty good (Saturday).”
In the clubhouse at CoolToday Park on Saturday, Riley didn’t have a brace, a wrap or a cast on his right hand. He said he hit in the batting cage and felt good. In the afternoon, he took batting practice in the main stadium with his teammates.
“I feel good,” Riley said. “I think we dodged a bullet.”
As Riley shook his right hand after Washington’s Jackson Rutledge plunked him on Friday, it seemed like, at worst, perhaps Riley suffered another fracture. It looked and sounded bad.
But X-rays and a CT scan were negative for a fracture. And instead of being out for months – which likely would’ve been the case had he fractured the hand – Riley will probably return rather soon.
He didn’t seem concerned about the hand. It was feeling better on Saturday, evidenced by the fact that he hit in the cage and took batting practice. With less than two weeks to go before Opening Day in San Diego, the Braves don’t need to be taking any chances. Yet here was Riley going through his routine as normal.
Riley said Friday’s pitch hit him two inches away from where the one in August did. Both plunked his palm. He lucked out this time.
It might have helped – and may aid him in the future – that Mizuno created batting gloves with padding on the palm area for Riley. The company, which outfits Riley with its gear, designed the gloves this way after the August incident.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Asked when he’ll play again, Riley repeated that he feels good and will wait to see when the team puts him in the lineup. He seems to be using that right hand without issue.
This is the best-case outcome after Friday’s scary incident.
“I just need to see (the ball) earlier and get out of the way, I guess,” Riley quipped sarcastically.
Recently, Sean Murphy was drilled in the ribs by a fastball and suffered a cracked rib. He could miss one or two weeks of the regular season. Jurickson Profar suffered a bone bruise on his left wrist trying to make a diving play in the outfield, but he said he expects to be ready for Opening Day on March 27 against his former team.
On Friday, it seemed like the Braves might need to go without another starter when Riley was drilled and appeared to be in pain.
In an age when stuff often reigns supreme, and can come with diminished control, hitters are left without much of a solution to the danger of standing in the box and wearing some of those pitches.
“Get a longer bat and stand further from the plate,” Riley joked.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Braves' Austin Riley avoids hand fracture after getting hit by pitch
After the ball tailed in and hit Riley in what appeared to be his right hand, he was in clear pain.
