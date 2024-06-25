Braves are without two members of travel party on road trip

ST. LOUIS – Two members of the Braves’ travel party have been absent from this road trip.
Hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and infielder/outfielder Brian Anderson are not with the team, manager Brian Snitker said following Monday’s loss to the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Seitzer is dealing with a family matter that arose before the Braves departed for New York, Snitker said. Anderson, the manager said, has a lower body bacterial infection.
“So, he hasn’t been with us the whole way, but we’re just hoping that at some point, we get him back,” Snitker said of Anderson.
Of Seitzer’s family matter, Snitker said “everything’s going good and he should meet us back in Atlanta.”
Neither have been on the road trip with the Braves. Anderson, however, did have a locker at Yankee Stadium.
Anderson is still on the active roster, so the Braves are playing a man down. But with the designated hitter and 26 roster spots, the Braves can get by with their current bench guys. Anderson has only had five plate appearances since the Braves signed him on June 4.
At this point, Ramón Laureano, Adam Duvall and Forrest Wall have split the outfield duties along with center fielder Jarred Kelenic.
Bobby Magallanes, Atlanta’s assistant hitting coach, has been on this road trip.
