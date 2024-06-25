Braves are without two members of travel party on road trip

“So, he hasn’t been with us the whole way, but we’re just hoping that at some point, we get him back,” Snitker said of Anderson.

Of Seitzer’s family matter, Snitker said “everything’s going good and he should meet us back in Atlanta.”

Neither have been on the road trip with the Braves. Anderson, however, did have a locker at Yankee Stadium.

Anderson is still on the active roster, so the Braves are playing a man down. But with the designated hitter and 26 roster spots, the Braves can get by with their current bench guys. Anderson has only had five plate appearances since the Braves signed him on June 4.

At this point, Ramón Laureano, Adam Duvall and Forrest Wall have split the outfield duties along with center fielder Jarred Kelenic.

Bobby Magallanes, Atlanta’s assistant hitting coach, has been on this road trip.