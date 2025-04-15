Braves announcer catches heat for getting woman’s phone number on air during game

Braves dugout reporter Wiley Ballard has received some strong criticism for an on-air exchange with two women during the FanDuel Sports Network telecast of the Braves’ game against the Blue Jays on Monday night.
During the top of the fifth inning, Wiley Ballard, who often interviews fans from the stands at games, was talking with two women in a rooftop food and entertainment area at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
As part of his interaction with the women, he asked for their names and asked one of them, “are you a Braves fan now?” Her answer was, “not quite.” Ballard then said, “I’m gonna go to work up here guys. Good luck the rest of the way,” to Braves announcers in the TV booth for the telecast, though Ballard’s meaning at that point was unclear. Then came Braves announcer Brandon Gaudin’s response: “OK, Wiley. You have five innings — four innings — to get the numbers.”
“I’m on it,” Ballard replied.
“To get some more Braves fans,” Gaudin said.
The dialogue quickly turned to the announcers in the booth encouraging Ballard to get the women’s phone numbers and Ballard saying, “I’m going to use that in the future. That’s a pretty good move.”
One of the women entered her phone number into Ballard’s phone. Ballard then said, “I got the number. We’re good.”
There was a strong reaction from people who thought that Ballard’s actions and the urging from the other Braves announcers showed a double standard, saying that a woman announcer would face strong criticism for doing what Ballard did.
