Atlanta Braves

Braves’ AJ Smith-Shawver has oblique strain, goes on injured list

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
52 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH – Braves right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver has a Grade 2 left oblique strain. On Friday, he underwent an MRI that revealed the injury.

The Braves don’t give timelines on injured players, but the typical recovery time for this injury is six to eight weeks.

This is, of course, a tough blow for Smith-Shawver, who pitched well and looked more seasoned than a year ago. But this is difficult news for the Braves, whose pitching depth took a hit.

On Thursday, Smith-Shawver threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings at Wrigley Field in what could be considered a successful season debut in the big leagues for 2024.

On Friday, the Braves placed him on the injured list with a left oblique strain. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Smith-Shawver told the team he pitched through it on Thursday.

“You’re not going to keep a guy going like that, so they had him checked out today to see what the extent is,” Snitker said.

Smith-Shawver told the Braves he began feeling it in the third inning of his start, but he didn’t notify them until after he finished pitching.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

