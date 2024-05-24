Braves’ AJ Smith-Shawver has oblique strain, goes on injured list

PITTSBURGH – Braves right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver has a Grade 2 left oblique strain. On Friday, he underwent an MRI that revealed the injury.

The Braves don’t give timelines on injured players, but the typical recovery time for this injury is six to eight weeks.

This is, of course, a tough blow for Smith-Shawver, who pitched well and looked more seasoned than a year ago. But this is difficult news for the Braves, whose pitching depth took a hit.