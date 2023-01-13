Braves agree to contracts with all arbitration-eligible players except Max Fried

Jiménez will earn $2,765,000 this year. The Braves acquired Jiménez from the Tigers in a trade that sent Justyn-Henry Malloy, the Braves’ top position-player prospect at the time, to Detroit. With the Braves losing Kenley Jansen, Jiménez will fill a big role as another power righty at the back of the bullpen along with Iglesias, the presumed closer.

Over 56-2/3 innings last season, Jiménez struck out 77 batters for the Tigers. He finished with a 3.49 ERA. By trading for him, the Braves’ bullpen should maintain its standing as one of the sport’s best.

Recently acquired from the Yankees, Luetge will earn $1,550,000 in the coming season. The Braves traded two minor leaguers for Luetge, who gives them another solid lefty.

Over the past two seasons in New York, Luetge posted a 2.71 ERA over 129 2/3 innings. He struck out 138 batters.

The Braves and Santana agreed to a $1 million deal for 2023. Santana, acquired by the Braves in November, has the stuff to be a late-inning reliever at his best. He presents some upside for a club that has shown an ability to unlock potential in its players.

Last season, Santana posted a 5.22 ERA over 58-2/3 innings with the Rangers. But his fielding independent pitching – which is similar to ERA but accounts only for the outcomes a pitcher can control – was 3.35. This means Santana could have been victim to some poor luck or defense.

At the non-tender deadline in November, the Braves and Matzek agreed to a two-year, $3.1 million deal that includes a $5.5 million club option for 2025. He’ll miss all of 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October.

Soroka also settled with the Braves at the non-tender deadline. He’ll make $2,800,000 in the coming season.

Friday at 1 p.m. ET marked the deadline for arbitration-eligible players and teams to exchange salary figures for the 2023 season. Before this deadline, teams and players could agree on a specific salary to avoid arbitration.

After the sides exchange salary figures, a hearing is scheduled. But teams and players still can come to an agreement before the hearing.

The Braves, however, are known as a “file and trial” club. This means that, unofficially, they view the deadline to exchange salary figures as a hard deadline and will head to a hearing instead of coming to an agreement in the time between the deadline and the hearing. If they wanted, though, they could still settle with a player before the date of the hearing.

If no agreement occurs by the date of the hearing, the case is brought before a panel of arbitrators, who select either the salary figure of the player or of the club – but not a figure in between those.

Fried, Minter, Soroka and Luetge will be free agents after the 2024 season. Jiménez will be a free agent after the coming season. Santana will enter free agency after the 2025 season.