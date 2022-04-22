Braves add Jesse Chavez, reinstate Austin Riley to active roster

The Braves filled their two open roster spots Friday by reinstating third baseman Austin Riley from the paternity list and added righty Jesse Chavez to their bullpen.
Riley and his wife, Anna, welcomed their son, Eason Michael Riley, into the world Wednesday. Anna shared a photo of the two with their baby boy Thursday, saying “April 20, 2022 at 7:35 AM we welcomed our biggest blessing into this world and we are so in love! I can not believe he’s really ours and we get to love him forever!”
Riley was back in the lineup for Friday’s series opener against the Marlins after missing the finale in Los Angeles on Wednesday. He’s hitting .292 with two homers and six RBIs across 13 games this season.
The Braves acquired Chavez, 38, from the Cubs on Wednesday for left-hander Sean Newcomb, who was designated for assignment. It’s another homecoming for Chavez, who begins his third stint with the team.
Chavez first played for the Braves in 2010. He returned last season, posting a 2.14 ERA over 30 games and proving to be a valuable innings eater. He didn’t allow a run in seven postseason appearances in October, which included two scoreless appearances in the World Series.
A favorite of manager Brian Snitker, Chavez returns with a similar opportunity: He’ll be asked to cover innings. Chavez also has starting experience – he started four games in 2021 – should the Braves find themselves in a pinch.
The retooling Cubs signed Chavez to a minor-league deal in March. He appeared in three games, striking out three, walking two and surrendering four earned runs in 5-2/3 innings.
Riley and Chavez take the roster spots briefly occupied by right-hander Touki Toussaint and southpaw Dylan Lee. Both players were optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett following Wednesday’s game.
On Friday night, the Braves open a six-game homestand against the Marlins and Cubs. They went 3-4 during their first homestand against the Reds and Nationals. The team went 42-38 at Truist Park last season, excluding a 7-1 mark in the postseason.
