Braves add Jesse Chavez, reinstate Austin Riley to active roster

Riley and his wife, Anna, welcomed their son, Eason Michael Riley, into the world Wednesday. Anna shared a photo of the two with their baby boy Thursday, saying “April 20, 2022 at 7:35 AM we welcomed our biggest blessing into this world and we are so in love! I can not believe he’s really ours and we get to love him forever!”

Riley was back in the lineup for Friday’s series opener against the Marlins after missing the finale in Los Angeles on Wednesday. He’s hitting .292 with two homers and six RBIs across 13 games this season.