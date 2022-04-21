ajc logo
Braves trade Sean Newcomb, acquire ex-Brave Jesse Chavez

Braves pitcher Jesse Chavez delivers to a Houston Astros batter during the third inning in Game 5 of the World Series at Truist Park, Sunday, October 31, 2021, in Atlanta. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

The Braves have moved on from erratic pitcher Sean Newcomb, trading the left-hander to the Chicago Cubs for former Braves righty Jesse Chavez and cash considerations.

The Cubs signed Chavez in the offseason as a minor-league free agent. He’s pitched in just three games, allowing four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings for a 6.35 ERA. He’s struck out three, walked two and given up seven hits. But Chavez compiled a 2.14 ERA in 30 games for the Braves last season.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

Chavez will join a Braves bullpen that has been strong to begin the season.

The Kenley Jansen and Collin McHugh signings have paid off so far. Spencer Strider, a 2020 draft pick, has been a revelation for the Braves. A.J. Minter has built on his strong second half. Tyler Matzek and Will Smith have looked solid.

The Braves acquired Newcomb in a 2015 trade that sent shortstop Andrelton Simmons to the Angels. Over the years, Newcomb showed flashes but was inconsistent. He struggled to find his footing in the majors.

Braves manager Brian Snitker pulls pitcher Sean Newcomb during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in a MLB baseball game on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Atlanta. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Newcomb, who pitched in 144 games for the Braves after his 2017 debut, posted a 4.25 ERA over 383 ⅓ innings. He had a 7.20 ERA over five innings this season.

“He’s a big, strong left-hander that throws,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “There will be a lot of teams that take a crack at him. And hopefully for his sake, a change of scenery is something that helps get him going. He certainly has the physical abilities to be very successful here.”

This deal is a no-lose situation for the Braves. Since they designated Newcomb for assignment Tuesday, they were going to lose him regardless. But general manager Alex Anthopoulos acquired someone who could potentially be a useful piece for the bullpen this season.

In spring training, Anthopoulos said the Braves weren’t having any luck in the starting pitcher market, so they asked themselves how they could still improve the club. The answer: Making the bullpen as good as possible. Anthopoulos said he’d learned the value of a deep bullpen. It has another arm now.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

