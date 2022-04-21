Braves trade Sean Newcomb, acquire ex-Brave Jesse Chavez

Combined Shape Caption Braves manager Brian Snitker pulls pitcher Sean Newcomb during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in a MLB baseball game on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Atlanta. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton Combined Shape Caption Braves manager Brian Snitker pulls pitcher Sean Newcomb during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in a MLB baseball game on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Atlanta. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Newcomb, who pitched in 144 games for the Braves after his 2017 debut, posted a 4.25 ERA over 383 ⅓ innings. He had a 7.20 ERA over five innings this season.

“He’s a big, strong left-hander that throws,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “There will be a lot of teams that take a crack at him. And hopefully for his sake, a change of scenery is something that helps get him going. He certainly has the physical abilities to be very successful here.”

This deal is a no-lose situation for the Braves. Since they designated Newcomb for assignment Tuesday, they were going to lose him regardless. But general manager Alex Anthopoulos acquired someone who could potentially be a useful piece for the bullpen this season.

In spring training, Anthopoulos said the Braves weren’t having any luck in the starting pitcher market, so they asked themselves how they could still improve the club. The answer: Making the bullpen as good as possible. Anthopoulos said he’d learned the value of a deep bullpen. It has another arm now.