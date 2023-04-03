X

Braves add Dodd, option Shuster, DFA Luplow

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

ST. LOUIS -- The Braves on Monday selected the contract of Dylan Dodd, who will make his MLB debut on Tuesday versus the Cardinals.

To make room on the 26-man roster, the Braves optioned left-hander Jared Shuster, who on Sunday debuted against the Nationals. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated outfielder Jordan Luplow for assignment.

Shuster on Sunday allowed four runs over 4 2/3 innings. All four came in the first inning. Shuster settled down after that.

Toward the end of spring training, the Braves optioned Luplow, who entered camp with an oblique strain. He began the year at Triple A.

