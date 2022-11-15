Braves acquire right-handed pitcher in second trade with Rangers in past week

The Braves and Rangers executed their second trade in six days Tuesday.
This time, the Braves acquired right-hander Dennis Santana from Texas for cash. The Braves then designated right-hander Jackson Stephens for assignment, which cleared a roster spot.
In 2022, Santana posted a 5.22 ERA over 58-2/3 innings. He struck out 54 batters.
Over his career, the reliever has a 5.12 ERA.
However, Santana’s four-seam fastball averaged 97.7 mph this past season. He throws hard, and his fastball spin ranked in the 92nd percentile in baseball, according to Baseball Savant.
In 2022, Stephens notched a 3.62 ERA over 53-2/3 innings. He served his role when called upon.
