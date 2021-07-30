ajc logo
Braves send Bryse Wilson to Pirates for reliever Richard Rodriguez

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Richard Rodriguez celebrates after striking out San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski for the final out as the Pirates defeated the Giants 6-4 in a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Richard Rodriguez celebrates after striking out San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski for the final out as the Pirates defeated the Giants 6-4 in a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

The Braves finished their busy day by acquiring much-anticipated bullpen help. They acquired Pirates reliever Richard Rodriguez to complete their trade-deadline Friday.

The Braves traded right-hander Bryse Wilson and righty Ricky DeVito in the deal.

Rodriguez, 31, has a 2.82 ERA with 14 saves for the rebuilding Pirates. He bolsters the back of the Braves’ bullpen, giving them another high-leverage righty in the later innings.

Earlier in the day, the Braves acquired a trio of outfielders in Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler.

