Braves send Bryse Wilson to Pirates for reliever Richard Rodriguez

The Braves finished their busy day by acquiring much-anticipated bullpen help. They acquired Pirates reliever Richard Rodriguez to complete their trade-deadline Friday.
The Braves traded right-hander Bryse Wilson and righty Ricky DeVito in the deal.
Rodriguez, 31, has a 2.82 ERA with 14 saves for the rebuilding Pirates. He bolsters the back of the Braves’ bullpen, giving them another high-leverage righty in the later innings.
Earlier in the day, the Braves acquired a trio of outfielders in Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler.