Braves acquire Chris Sale from Red Sox for Vaughn Grissom

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws in the first inning in a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: John Raoux

20 minutes ago

The Braves on Saturday landed their starting pitcher.

The club acquired Chris Sale from the Red Sox, people with knowledge of the matter confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The trade, which ESPN first reported, will send infielder Vaughn Grissom to Boston.

At the time news broke, the Braves hadn’t yet sent their news release detailing the full trade.

Sale is a seven-time All-Star. The left-hander pitched to a 4.30 ERA over 20 starts in 2023, and has a 3.10 lifetime ERA.

This story will be updated.

