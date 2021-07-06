ajc logo
Braves 2B Ozzie Albies named NL player of the week

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies swings for an RBI-sacrifice fly off Miami Marlins pitcher Ross Detwiler in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies swings for an RBI-sacrifice fly off Miami Marlins pitcher Ross Detwiler in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
It’s a good week to be Ozzie Albies.

The Braves’ second baseman was named an All-Star for the second time Sunday. MLB then announced Albies as the National League player of the week Tuesday. It’s the first time Albies has won the honor.

Albies hit .400 with three homers, 13 RBIs and a 1.167 OPS in six games. The Braves went 4-2 in that span, winning series against the division-rival Mets and Marlins at Truist Park. Albies is the third Brave to win NL player of the week this season, joining outfielder Ronald Acuna and third baseman Austin Riley.

Sometimes overshadowed on his own team, Albies is having another electric season. He’s on pace to record his third season with 40 doubles, 20 homers and five triples. He would become the 10th player in history to achieve those marks in three different seasons.

The 24-year-old Albies will join Acuna and first baseman Freddie Freeman in Denver next week for the All-Star game. Albies was also an All-Star in 2018.

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani won American League player of the week. He hit six home runs with eight RBIs in six games. Ohtani also will be in next week’s All-Star game.

