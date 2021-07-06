Braves 2B Ozzie Albies named NL player of the week

The Braves’ second baseman was named an All-Star for the second time Sunday. MLB then announced Albies as the National League player of the week Tuesday. It’s the first time Albies has won the honor.

Albies hit .400 with three homers, 13 RBIs and a 1.167 OPS in six games. The Braves went 4-2 in that span, winning series against the division-rival Mets and Marlins at Truist Park. Albies is the third Brave to win NL player of the week this season, joining outfielder Ronald Acuna and third baseman Austin Riley.