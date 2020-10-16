Braves 10, Dodgers 2: What you need to know about Game 4

Fun fact

The Braves went 5-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the decisive sixth inning.

Different day

One day after the Dodgers scored 11 first-inning runs and won 15-3 on 16 hits, they managed just one run, on one hit (an Edwin Rios home run) through six innings.

Oh-zuna

Marcell Ozuna went 4-for-5, including two home runs, with four RBIs and three runs scored. He hit a fourth-inning home run off Kershaw, a sixth-inning double, a seventh-inning home run and a ninth-inning single. His two-homer game was the eighth in Braves history. Yes, there were imaginary selfies.

A different way to win

The Braves don’t have to get out to an early lead. They won their first seven postseason games, all after scoring the game’s first run. The Dodgers snapped the streak in Game 3 Wednesday when the scored first and went on to win. Despite the fact that the Dodgers scored first in Game 4 Thursday, the Braves used a six-run sixth inning for a come-from-behind win.

Bit of a scare

Ronald Acuna appeared to injury his left wrist after he fell following an infield single in the sixth inning. He stumbled over the first base bag and fell awkwardly. After being checked out, Acuna remained in the game. Acuna went on the injured list earlier in the season due to left wrist inflammation. Acuna was awarded second on the play after a throwing error. He scored when Freddie Freeman followed with a double and opened the flood gates.

Go fly a kite

A substantial wind, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour, clearly affected batters and fielders. Major League Baseball chose to play the game with the retractable roof open at the $1.2 billion stadium. The plan was to play games with the roof open, except for rain. Freeman, who had issues with his eyes drying out, wore glasses in the field after his first-inning at-bat.

Potential clincher

The Braves could clinch a trip to the World Series on Friday in a 9:08 p.m. start in Game 5. The Braves have not announced a starting pitcher. The Dodgers will likely start Dustin May.