Austin Riley removed from Sunday’s game with left side tightness

NEW YORK – Austin Riley was removed from Sunday’s series finale against the Mets due to left side tightness, the Braves said. The team said Riley was lifted “as a precaution.”

Riley, the starting third baseman, struck out in the top of the third inning, then stayed in the game to play defense in the bottom of the third inning. But when the Braves went out to the field for the bottom of the fourth, Zack Short – acquired from Boston on Thursday – replaced Riley at third base.

On first glance, Riley appeared to injure himself when he swung through strike three in that third inning. He did a little hop after completing the swing, which made it seem like he’d hurt his side.