Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley removed from Sunday’s game with left side tightness

Atlanta Braves third base Austin Riley (27) throws to first base to get out Boston Red Sox first baseman Romy Gonzalez (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Truist Park, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Atlanta. Braves won 5-0. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves third base Austin Riley (27) throws to first base to get out Boston Red Sox first baseman Romy Gonzalez (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Truist Park, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Atlanta. Braves won 5-0. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
32 minutes ago

NEW YORK – Austin Riley was removed from Sunday’s series finale against the Mets due to left side tightness, the Braves said. The team said Riley was lifted “as a precaution.”

Riley, the starting third baseman, struck out in the top of the third inning, then stayed in the game to play defense in the bottom of the third inning. But when the Braves went out to the field for the bottom of the fourth, Zack Short – acquired from Boston on Thursday – replaced Riley at third base.

On first glance, Riley appeared to injure himself when he swung through strike three in that third inning. He did a little hop after completing the swing, which made it seem like he’d hurt his side.

In an in-game interview with ESPN’s Buster Olney on Sunday Night Baseball, Snitker said Riley felt this left side tightness a little bit during batting practice and then again during that at-bat in the third inning.

“We just don’t want to take any chances,” Snitker said. “It’s cool, damp. Yu know what, we lost Sean Murphy opening day and he’s still out, so we’re not going to take any chances.”

The Braves have dealt with more than their fair share of injuries through the first 37 games of the season.

In April, Spencer Strider underwent season-ending elbow surgery. The Braves are without Sean Murphy, who suffered a left oblique strain on opening day. Last month, they lost Ozzie Albies for a week because of a fractured toe. Relievers Pierce Johnson and Tyler Matzek are on the injured list.

The Braves are talented and deep, but losing Riley would be a huge blow.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After disastrous 2023, a ‘bumper’ crop of Georgia peaches is coming

Credit: David Aaro

2 killed, 4 injured in Buckhead nightclub shooting

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mother’s Day offerings, upcoming fundraiser help Wesley Woods serve seniors

Credit: Ben Hendren

UPDATE
One Atlanta officer out of the hospital, 2 others remain after shooting

Credit: Ben Hendren

UPDATE
One Atlanta officer out of the hospital, 2 others remain after shooting

Credit: AP

‘That starting pitching is what you ride’: Right now, Braves’ starters are paving the way...
The Latest

Credit: AP

‘That starting pitching is what you ride’: Right now, Braves’ starters are paving the way...
Braves fall one out shy of a no-hitter against Mets
Braves notes: Olson’s ability to flush tough times, a cool Morton-Sale stat
Featured

Credit: Handout

Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day
Atlanta Braves fans will be able to watch Mets series on Comcast this weekend
INVESTIGATIONS
Two high-ranking Ga. prison employees accused in sex cases