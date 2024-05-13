Austin Riley removed from Sunday’s game with left side tightness

NEW YORK – Austin Riley was removed from Sunday’s series finale against the Mets due to left side tightness, the Braves said. The team said Riley was lifted “as a precaution.”
Riley, the starting third baseman, struck out in the top of the third inning, then stayed in the game to play defense in the bottom of the third inning. But when the Braves went out to the field for the bottom of the fourth, Zack Short – acquired from Boston on Thursday – replaced Riley at third base.
On first glance, Riley appeared to injure himself when he swung through strike three in that third inning. He did a little hop after completing the swing, which made it seem like he’d hurt his side.
In an in-game interview with ESPN’s Buster Olney on Sunday Night Baseball, Snitker said Riley felt this left side tightness a little bit during batting practice and then again during that at-bat in the third inning.
“We just don’t want to take any chances,” Snitker said. “It’s cool, damp. Yu know what, we lost Sean Murphy opening day and he’s still out, so we’re not going to take any chances.”
The Braves have dealt with more than their fair share of injuries through the first 37 games of the season.
In April, Spencer Strider underwent season-ending elbow surgery. The Braves are without Sean Murphy, who suffered a left oblique strain on opening day. Last month, they lost Ozzie Albies for a week because of a fractured toe. Relievers Pierce Johnson and Tyler Matzek are on the injured list.
The Braves are talented and deep, but losing Riley would be a huge blow.
About the Author