Austin Riley makes Braves history with recent hot streak

In Sunday’s 7-1 win, Riley hit two home runs off JT Brubaker. The first, in the first inning, travelled 404 feet. The second, in the third inning, travelled 394 feet. Both homers came with two outs. Riley is batting a major-league best .400 (20-for-50) with two outs this season. His .508 on-base percentage with two outs also leads all of baseball.

Over the past seven games, since May 17, Riley has 12 hits, 10 for extra bases including six home runs, and 11 RBIs. According to the Braves, Riley became the first player in the modern era of the franchise (since 1920) to have at least six homers and 10 extra-base hits in a seven-game span.