Matt Olson hit a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Braves an early lead over the Nationals on Sunday. It was the Braves’ major-league leading 19th first-inning home run of the season. They broke a tie with the Dodgers.

Olson also leads the majors with eight first-inning home runs.

Here is the list of Braves who went deep in the first inning.

Matt Olson: 8.

Austin Riley: 7.

Ronald Acuña Jr.: 2.

Sean Murphy: 1.

Eddie Rosario: 1.