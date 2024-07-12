AJC’s MLB power rankings: What’s landscape look like before All-Star break?

The Phillies lost two of three at Truist Park – they’re just 2-4 against the Braves – but rebounded by sweeping the Dodgers. The Phillies have led the National League East since early May, and they have the most wins in baseball, so they’ll remain atop our rankings entering the break. It’s World Series or bust for this club.

2. Baltimore Orioles (-)

The Orioles continue leading the American League East, with the Yankees fading. They’re the AL favorites, but they could use another innings eater and bullpen help. MLB leading insider Ken Rosenthal recently said he’s “pretty confident” Baltimore will acquire a starting pitcher. It helps that every seller will want to do business with the Orioles thanks to their rich farm system. No team is better positioned to strike for a controllable upgrade than this one.

3. Cleveland Guardians (+1)

The Guardians have five All-Stars, their most since 2018. That includes the perpetually underrated Jose Ramirez, who will also participate in the home run derby. Cleveland is MLB’s best surprise, rebounding from a 76-win season to compete for the AL’s best record under rookie manager Stephen Vogt. The Twins aren’t out of it, and the upstart Royals are on the periphery of the race, but the Guardians are the clear division favorites.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers (-1)

The Dodgers’ rotation is in shambles with Tyler Glasnow sidelined and the struggled Bobby Miller sent to Triple-A. Among other injured Dodgers starters: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler; plus Shohei Ohtani and Tony Gonsolin, if you want to include them, too. Glasnow and Yamamoto will be back – both were pitching extremely well – and Kershaw is a wild card. This team needs to add starting pitching before the deadline.

5. Milwaukee Brewers (-)

Christian Yelich had a .951 OPS entering Friday, by far his best mark since 2019. He’s deservingly an All-Star, as is catcher William Contreras, who’s blossomed since the Braves traded him in the three-team Sean Murphy deal. Milwaukee needs to fortify its rotation, but every NL team outside Philadelphia has needs to address. Kudos to the Brewers, whom many believed wouldn’t be in this position.

6. Atlanta Braves (+2)

The Braves have looked closer to where they want to be recently, showing encouraging signs at the plate. This team is capable of a second-half run, but we’ve yet to see such consistency. When fans list president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos’ best moves, they’ll have to mention adding Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez near the top. Both Anthopoulos’ starting rotation additions are All-Stars, easily the best development of what’s been a frustrating season too often.

7. New York Yankees (-2)

The Yankees dip again here as they seek answers. It’s not like they’re out of the division race – they’re just a couple of games back of first place – or in danger of losing a postseason spot, but the perception of their season has flipped dramatically. They haven’t played well over a stretch, so maybe they need the All-Star break.

8. Minnesota Twins (-1)

The Athletic’s Aaron Gleeman reported the Twins are unlikely to make any trades that increase next year’s payroll, which is a shame. The Twins have an excellent team and a couple of real upgrades could make all the difference in October. Give credit to All-Star Carlos Correa, who had two free-agent deals nixed with the Giants and Mets because of medical concerns. He’s been phenomenal since a slow start and has been a perfect fit in Minnesota.

9. Boston Red Sox (NR)

The Red Sox’s surge has them a few games behind the Yankees, amazingly. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said on the Fenway Rundown podcast that the team would pick a direction at the trade deadline rather than trying to tow the line of buying and selling. The fact that selling would even be considered an option, as things stand now, is ridiculous. The Red Sox weren’t expected to be here but they’re in wild-card position and should supplement their team. What a job by manager Alex Cora, too, in his contract year.

10. St. Louis Cardinals (NR)

The Cardinals deserve worlds of credit. For much of the first half, outside conversation centered on potential changes in the organization – whether it was firing John Mozeliak and/or Oliver Marmol or trading Paul Goldschmidt – and yet midway through July, the Cardinals are within striking distance of first place. They’ve achieved this despite Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado underwhelming, and their reliance on a rotation comprised of pitchers much closer to Charlie Morton’s age than to Paul Skenes’. It’ll be a fascinating second half in St. Louis.