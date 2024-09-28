AJC’s MLB power rankings: The stage is almost set for the 2024 postseason

The Dodgers, who won the National League West for the 11th time in 12 years, will enter the postseason as our No. 1 team, but there are plenty of flaws here. The pitching is extremely concerning, leaving them vulnerable for another early exit despite how dynamic their offense can be. The Dodgers will watch the wild-card round to see whom they’ll host Oct. 5.

2. Philadelphia Phillies (-)

The Phillies took the NL East lead in early May and never looked back. Their season has built toward this: Another postseason run after coming close but falling short the past two years. The Phillies will begin the postseason armed with their same strengths of the past couple of years. One could argue this is a ripe opportunity for them to win the NL with the Dodgers and Braves weakened by injuries, too.

3. New York Yankees (-)

The Yankees won the American League East and are trying to hold off Cleveland to secure the No. 1 seed. The expectation is a championship here. Who should be viewed as their biggest AL threat? The Astros have dominated the Yankees in October. Could there be another edition next month?

4. San Diego Padres (-)

The Padres will be a trendy NL pennant pick as people search for reasons not to pick the Dodgers or Phillies. San Diego pushed Los Angeles for the division crown but instead settled for a wild card, where it’ll likely host a best-of-three series. Mike Shildt is a proven manager. The team has star power, two frontline starters and perhaps baseball’s deepest bullpen. San Diego should be excited about the weeks ahead.

5. Cleveland Guardians (-)

The AL Central was far, far better than anyone expected and produced three playoff teams. Yet the Guardians were never really threatened over a long period. If Cleveland makes a World Series run, it’ll be because of an incredible bullpen; it wouldn’t be the first time a team rode that unit to a pennant.

6. Detroit Tigers (NR)

Congratulations to baseball’s hottest team, which is about to end a decade-long postseason drought with one of the all-time brilliant second halves. The Tigers are playing with house money, and that makes them even more dangerous. Credit to manager A.J. Hinch, who kept the team level after it sold at the trade deadline and oversaw a masterful surge into the postseason.

7. Milwaukee Brewers (-1)

The Brewers await the NL’s No. 6 seed for a best-of-three. Milwaukee has topped expectations all year, so what’s another month? Everyone will be picking the Dodgers, Phillies and Padres. Maybe the Brewers are finally due some good postseason fortune.

8. Baltimore Orioles (-1)

The Orioles have slumped to the point one wonders if they’ll be a quick exit next week. Baltimore needs to drastically improve its play to become a threat again. The 2023 Rangers remain a lesson; they were falling apart, then won the World Series. If the Orioles wind up in the Fall Classic, it’ll be a similar story.

9. Houston Astros (+1)

The Astros overcame a dreadful start to win the AL West again. They’ll face one of the AL Central wild cards to begin what they hope is another lengthy postseason run. The AL Championship Series has basically been the Astros invitational over the past seven years.

10. New York Mets (-2)

We’ll see if the Mets retain a wild-card spot and hold off the Braves or Diamondbacks. They’ve been arguably the hottest team in baseball for nearly a half season, so missing the postseason would be a disappointing result. Monday’s doubleheader in Atlanta looms large.