AJC's MLB power rankings: Orioles, Yankees continue battling for AL East supremacy

16 minutes ago

Editor’s note: Welcome to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s own MLB power rankings. This feature will run weekly during the season with our ranking of the top 10 teams.

The latest update to our top 10 as the stretch run approaches:

1. Baltimore Orioles (+2)

The Orioles, tied with the Yankees atop their division, are back in our No. 1 spot. Infielder Jackson Holliday is showing his potential, and he looks like one of the game’s top young talents. Starter Zach Eflin has proven an excellent pickup. He has a 2.33 ERA with the Orioles.

2. New York Yankees (-1)

Aaron Judge, the American League MVP favorite, hit his 300th career homer recently. Newcomer Jazz Chisholm is on the injured list, while catcher Jose Trevino is off it. Whether or not they win the division, there’s going to be a world of pressure on this Yankees team in the postseason. It’s going to be exciting for the sport whichever way it goes.

3. Cleveland Guardians (-1)

The Guardians have won five straight, three of which came by one run, rebounding from a seven-game skid. Cleveland is resilient. Give credit to rookie manager Stephen Vogt, who’s been acknowledged plenty in this space. The Rockies waived catcher Elias Diaz, and he’d sure make sense for the Guardians.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers (+1)

The Dodgers are steadily getting healthy. Mookie Betts and Walker Buehler are back. Max Muncy is supposed to return soon, as is new utility man Tommy Edman. They aren’t returning a moment too soon; the Dodgers’ lead in the National League West is down to two games, with the Diamondbacks and Padres continuously playing well enough to make this a legitimate division race.

5. Philadelphia Phillies (-1)

If the Braves or Mets were a bit better, the Phillies’ recent play could have their NL East hopes in danger. Instead they’ve kept a seven-game lead entering Friday. This would be the time for Philadelphia to catch fire again. How about rookie Weston Wilson, who hit for the 10th cycle in Phillies history during their win over the Nationals on Thursday?

6. Arizona Diamondbacks (+2)

The Diamondbacks have won nine of 10, and the NL West crown is a real possibility. About the only thing disappointing in Phoenix these days was outfielder Alek Thomas, whose lacking offensive production got him demoted. The rest of Arizona’s offense is thriving, which has helped it win 30 of its last 40 games.

7. San Diego Padres (-)

This could become a trendy NL pennant pick as October approaches. The Dylan Cease-Michael King combo will be deadly in the wild-card series (if the Padres don’t catch the Dodgers for the division). San Diego features a proven manager, veteran lineup (with rookie phenom Jackson Merrill) and a tremendous bullpen.

8. Milwaukee Brewers (-2)

Christian Yelich (back) is done for the season, a blow to Milwaukee’s World Series hopes. The good news is the rest of the NL Central has floundered and it doesn’t look like there’s a serious push coming. The Brewers were nine games up Thursday.

9. Minnesota Twins (+1)

Outfielder Byron Buxton (hip) is on the injured list as the Twins continue navigating injuries. Minnesota took an important series against the Royals this week, maintaining second place in the AL Central. Is this the most underappreciated postseason-bound club? It feels like there’s no talk around the Twins.

10. Houston Astros (NR)

The Astros are rolling, building a three-game separation over the Mariners in the AL West. It figures Houston would find its stride as the stretch run approaches. The Astros might’ve overpaid to acquire starter Yusei Kikuchi, but he’s produced a 2.70 ERA in three starts with the team.

