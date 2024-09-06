AJC’s MLB power rankings: National League teams take over our top 10

The Dodgers have remained at the time for a while now, possessing the most victories in the majors. Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto returns this week which is a crucial development in the team’s World Series aspirations. Shohei Ohtani is still the MVP favorite, though Francisco Lindor has likewise been spectacular.

2. Philadelphia Phillies (+1)

In taking three of four from the Braves, it seemed the Phillies unofficially secured the National League East. They’ve won eight or 10. Can they catch the Dodgers for the No. 1 seed? That has ramifications for the Braves, should they earn the No. 6 seed and advance past the Wild Card Round, because they’d face the second seed. The Phillies summoned pitching prospect Seth Johnson, formerly of the Rays and Orioles, for his MLB debut this weekend.

3. Baltimore Orioles (+1)

The Orioles-and-Yankees race will come down to the final days. The Orioles have the slight advantage. What a season for Gunnar Henderson, who passed Cal Ripken Jr. and Miguel Tejada with his 35th homer for the franchise’s single-season shortstop record.

4. New York Yankees (-2)

No surprise, Aaron Judge was the American League player of the month for August. He’s won it three times during what almost certainly will be another MVP season for him. The bigger question: Is this finally the year the Yankees win the AL pennant? It hasn’t happened since 2009. A pressure-filled October awaits.

5. San Diego Padres (+2)

Fernando Tatis Jr. is back, as he reminded folks with his walk-off single Wednesday. Jackson Merrill, who’s arguably been the club’s best player, set the franchise record for rookie RBIs with a three-run homer Wednesday. Yu Darvish was rusty in his return, but the Padres were thrilled to have him back in his first start since late May.

6. Milwaukee Brewers (-)

Brice Turang had three hits and a stolen base Wednesday; he’s among many Brewers who deserves credit for this splendid season that’s soon to result in a division title. Shortstop Willy Adames is having a brilliant contract year, hitting 29 home runs with 100 RBIs. His .807 OPS puts him on pace for a third season with such success. He’ll be paid handsomely as a free agent this winter.

7. Arizona Diamondbacks (-2)

Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen provided consecutive strong outings in San Francisco, encouraging results especially for the former. ESPN recently did a story asking if baseball’s three best teams reside in the NL West; the Diamondbacks are third among those clubs, yet they’ll be a popular pick this postseason because of their well-rounded roster. He was tagged for some runs against the Giants, but a name to know for October is reliever Justin Martinez, who’s become an instrumental part of the bullpen.

8. Cleveland Guardians (-)

The Guardians took two of three from the Royals, whom they’re trying to hold off in the American League Central (along with the Twins). Cleveland’s duo of Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor has combined for 63 homers and 206 RBIs. In his return, Alex Cobb carried a no-hitter into the seventh and wound up with six scoreless innings.

9. Atlanta Braves (+1)

The Braves will probably see their streak atop the NL East end, but they’re still positioned for a seventh consecutive postseason appearance. They rebounded nicely from the Phillies series to dispose of the lowly Rockies. They have a favorable schedule down the stretch. Remember how Spencer Strider was such a popular pick for NL Cy Young? The Braves might have the winner anyway in Chris Sale. And he, Reynaldo Lopez, Max Fried, Spencer Schwellenbach and a splendid bullpen are reason for optimism if the team plays beyond this month.

10. New York Mets (NR)

The Mets steamrolled both Sox – White and Red – during a winning streak. It’ll likely come down to them and the Braves for the final wild card. But even if the Mets miss out, they’ve had a superb season for a team that was focused on building its farm and resetting its books. A big winter – one that could feature pursuits of Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes and others – isn’t far away. A postseason appearance might not be, either, if the club continues at its current pace.