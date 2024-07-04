AJC’s MLB power rankings: As All-Star break approaches, who’s trending up?

The Phillies are down Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber; no problem. They’ve won seven of 11 and held a nine-game lead on the Braves entering Thursday’s games. Since the Phillies leapt into first place in early May, they’ve been the clear National League favorite. They’ll likely fortify that status by the trade deadline. Zack Wheeler, who’s been a top-five starter since joining the team, might finally get his Cy Young Award if he stays healthy.

2. Baltimore Orioles (+3)

The Orioles now sit atop the American League East, vying for their second consecutive division title after winning just one from 1998 through 2022. Dean Kremer looked good in his return, pitching five scoreless innings in Seattle, so there’s one needed rotation upgrade.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

It’s impossible to be underrated on the Dodgers, but Gavin Stone probably deserves more recognition for his 3.03 ERA through 16 games. They’ll be seeking further rotation help. The Dodgers reportedly already made attempts to acquire White Sox starter Garrett Crochet, whom USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported will likely be traded before the deadline.

4. Cleveland Guardians (-3)

The Royals took three of four from Cleveland, but the Guardians rebounded with a series win over the lowly White Sox. The biggest question with the Guardians right now doesn’t concern the current roster; what will they do with the No. 1 pick in two weeks? Georgia’s Charlie Condon is among the candidates.

5. Milwaukee Brewers (+1)

The Brewers acquired Aaron Civale from Tampa Bay, hoping a fresh start – and their tremendous defense – helps him become a serviceable part of a dwindled rotation. Third baseman Joey Ortiz is on the injured list (neck inflammation) but it shouldn’t be a long absence. Milwaukee has the smallest division lead among NL leaders, but that seven-game advantage feels like more, even with the Cardinals’ improved play.

6. New York Yankees (-2)

Home fans booed as the Yankees were swept against the Reds on July 4. There are myriad issues here, including Anthony Volpe’s struggles that led to him getting bumped out of leadoff. Luis Gil, so brilliant for much of the year, might have hit a wall. He’s surrendered 16 runs over his past three starts (9-2/3 innings). Since going 21-7 in May, the Yankees are 14-16.

7. Minnesota Twins (+2)

What a shame that ascending star Royce Lewis is back on the IL with an adductor strain. The switch-hitting Brooks Lee was summoned in Lewis’ absence, and Lee could be a long-term piece of the infield. Max Kepler, the longest-tenured Twin, is still trying to find form in his contract year. Minnesota could use more pitching, but it has an ace in Joe Ryan, who’s pitched to a 3.21 ERA in 17 games (with 110 strikeouts in 103-2/3 innings).

8. Atlanta Braves (-)

The Braves need another outfielder to either platoon with or outright replace Adam Duvall, who had a .382 OPS in June (but has improved to start July). They’d also benefit from adding another innings eater and of course another reliever, since every contender can’t get enough of those. How close will the Braves be to the Phillies by the All-Star break? This team isn’t playing well enough to put any pressure on the division front-runners right now.

9. Houston Astros (NR)

Just like that, the Astros are back. They’re right on the Mariners’ heels in the AL West, and at this point, who would bet against them? A disastrous start and injury after injury haven’t stopped them from resurfacing. They’re the most hated team in baseball but they are the definition of a winning operation. Seattle will need to play much better to hold them off.

10. San Diego Padres (NR)

The Padres re-enter the top 10, edging the Royals, Red Sox and Cardinals here. In a jumbled wild-card picture, San Diego seems like a safer bet. Xander Bogaerts (shoulder) will be back soon. Fernando Tatis Jr. will return sometime in the second half (stress fracture). This team is about guaranteed to swing a couple trades. Maybe the Padres could be the next wild-card team to surge in October.