AJC plans donation to Hank Aaron fund from proceeds of NFT sales

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has chosen a charity created in memory of Hank Aaron to receive a donation from the newspaper’s first NFT versions of popular news pages about the Braves’ 2021 World Series championship.
The AJC joined the NFT community on Nov. 16 with an initial offering of permanent keepsakes celebrating the end of a 26-year wait for the Atlanta Braves to bring home a World Series Championship. They are based on the editions that include the “CHAMPS!,” “WORTH THE WAIT!” and “BRAVO! World Series Champions” front pages.
Half of the proceeds from the NFT sales will go to the Henry Louis Aaron Fund, established by the Atlanta Braves Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the Braves organization.
“We pride ourselves on covering our city in new and innovative ways, and these NFTs are just the latest example of how we’re doing that,” said Donna Hall, publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’re also focused on improving our communities and making metro Atlanta a better place to live. Partnering with the Henry Louis Aaron Fund is a wonderful way to honor an Atlanta icon while bringing this mission to life.”
The Henry Louis Aaron Fund supports Aaron’s goal of increasing minority participation in major league baseball, according to the foundation’s website. Aaron, who hit a record 755 home runs during his major league career with the Braves, died in January 2021.
Aaron was remembered and celebrated during the 2021 regular season, and his family took part in Atlanta World Series events, including a celebration at Truist Park after the World Series parade on Nov. 5.
“We have witnessed the immense passion of Braves Country throughout the postseason, and particularly in recent weeks following the World Series win,” said Danielle Bedasse, Atlanta Braves Director of Community Affairs and Executive Director of the Atlanta Braves Foundation. “It feels fitting – especially this year – that Braves fans’ support can now further Hank Aaron’s life-long mission to increase minority participation in baseball on and off the field through this partnership with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”
NFT stands for non-fungible token, and it offers a way to own and keep limited and authenticated digital creations. The AJC’s offerings are digital assets curated from the issues and archives of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They are collectibles that are intended to be permanent keepsakes from major events and Atlanta milestones based on our news coverage.
