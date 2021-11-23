AJC plans donation to Hank Aaron fund from proceeds of NFT sales

Aaron was remembered and celebrated during the 2021 regular season, and his family took part in Atlanta World Series events, including a celebration at Truist Park after the World Series parade on Nov. 5.

“We have witnessed the immense passion of Braves Country throughout the postseason, and particularly in recent weeks following the World Series win,” said Danielle Bedasse, Atlanta Braves Director of Community Affairs and Executive Director of the Atlanta Braves Foundation. “It feels fitting – especially this year – that Braves fans’ support can now further Hank Aaron’s life-long mission to increase minority participation in baseball on and off the field through this partnership with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”

NFT stands for non-fungible token, and it offers a way to own and keep limited and authenticated digital creations. The AJC’s offerings are digital assets curated from the issues and archives of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They are collectibles that are intended to be permanent keepsakes from major events and Atlanta milestones based on our news coverage.

