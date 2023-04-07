X

AJC Braves Report Podcast: Walk-off win in home opener

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
51 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss how the Braves won their fourth straight with another late-inning comeback.

You’ll also hear from Orlando Arcia and why he’s off to such a hot start. Plus, Justin will update the Michael Harris injury and explain why another pitcher has landed on the injured list.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

Credit: AP

Braves’ Michael Harris II exits game with lower back tightness
6h ago
