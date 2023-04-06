X

Braves place Collin McHugh on the injured list, recall Jared Shuster

Credit: AP photo/Alex Brandon

Credit: AP photo/Alex Brandon

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

When the Braves optioned Jared Shuster earlier this week, it left Friday open in the starting rotation. The team, at the time, had no specific plan to fill that spot. That announcement, the club said, would come later in the week.

Ahead of Thursday’s home opener versus San Diego, the Braves placed Collin McHugh on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

To take his spot on the roster, they recalled Shuster, who was lined up to start Friday’s game before the Braves optioned him. The lefty presumably will start that game against the Padres.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

McHugh last pitched in St. Louis on Wednesday, when he allowed a run on three hits over an inning. With one out needed to seal the victory, manager Brian Snitker pulled McHugh, who threw 27 pitches, and went to Jesse Chavez.

In his MLB debut in Washington, Shuster allowed four runs over 4-2/3 innings. He surrendered all four in the first inning before settling in and pitching into the fifth.

When teams option a pitcher, he must spend at least 15 days in the minors before a club can bring him back. The exception: A team can recall a player from the minor leagues to replace an injured player. This is why the Braves brought Shuster back so soon.

More to come ...

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

The Hawks are back in the play-in tournament. Here’s what to know3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves excited to feed off the Truist Park crowd again in 2023

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves got a new catcher, but the old one’s a keeper

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Brent Key ‘pleased’ with progression of three Georgia Tech quarterbacks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Brent Key ‘pleased’ with progression of three Georgia Tech quarterbacks

Credit: AP

Ex-Falcons defensive tackle Corey Peters retires after 12 seasons
35m ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Kyle Wright hit hard in Gwinnett Triple-A start
17h ago
Five observations after the Braves sweep the Cardinals
22h ago
Braves sweep Cardinals in dominant fashion, have won five of six to start season
23h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Egg drops, Stone Mountain’s sunrise...
1h ago
Braves excited to feed off the Truist Park crowd again in 2023
Count on drama: Of Masters storylines, they're a plenty
countdown background
0
D
3
H
32
M
40
S
Home Opener
closing-icon
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top