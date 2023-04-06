Braves place Collin McHugh on the injured list, recall Jared Shuster

When the Braves optioned Jared Shuster earlier this week, it left Friday open in the starting rotation. The team, at the time, had no specific plan to fill that spot. That announcement, the club said, would come later in the week.
Ahead of Thursday’s home opener versus San Diego, the Braves placed Collin McHugh on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
To take his spot on the roster, they recalled Shuster, who was lined up to start Friday’s game before the Braves optioned him. The lefty presumably will start that game against the Padres.
McHugh last pitched in St. Louis on Wednesday, when he allowed a run on three hits over an inning. With one out needed to seal the victory, manager Brian Snitker pulled McHugh, who threw 27 pitches, and went to Jesse Chavez.
In his MLB debut in Washington, Shuster allowed four runs over 4-2/3 innings. He surrendered all four in the first inning before settling in and pitching into the fifth.
When teams option a pitcher, he must spend at least 15 days in the minors before a club can bring him back. The exception: A team can recall a player from the minor leagues to replace an injured player. This is why the Braves brought Shuster back so soon.
More to come ...
