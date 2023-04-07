X

Braves’ Michael Harris II exits game with lower back tightness

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Braves center fielder Michael Harris II exited Thursday’s home opener against the Padres early because of lower back tightness, the Braves said.

Harris didn’t go out to the outfield for the top of the fourth inning. Instead, Sam Hilliard went to center field.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused Harris’ back to tighten up, or when it began bothering him.

In the bottom of the second inning, he stole second base and stayed on a knee for a few moments after sliding in and touching the bag. But it’s impossible to tell whether this caused the back tightness.

To this point in the season, Harris is 5-for-23 with an RBI and two stolen bases.

More to come ...

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

