AJC Braves Report podcast: Vaughn Grissom arrives just in time for big series

The Braves may have found another gem of a rookie in Vaughn Grissom, but will that be enough of a spark to turn things around against the Mets this week?
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black discuss the stellar start for another 21-year-old rookie. Plus, you’ll hear from Kirby Yates on what it took for him to get back to the big leagues after almost two years away with injuries.
Our team will also preview the Mets’ visit and why Atlanta is struggling to take series against other playoff contenders.
