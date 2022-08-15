ajc logo
AJC Braves Report podcast: Vaughn Grissom arrives just in time for big series

The Braves' Vaughn Grissom (left) and Robbie Grossman congratulate each other after they scored on a double by Chadwick Tromp on Saturday against the host Marlins. Grissom has started fast after making his MLB debut. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

The Braves may have found another gem of a rookie in Vaughn Grissom, but will that be enough of a spark to turn things around against the Mets this week?

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black discuss the stellar start for another 21-year-old rookie. Plus, you’ll hear from Kirby Yates on what it took for him to get back to the big leagues after almost two years away with injuries.

Our team will also preview the Mets’ visit and why Atlanta is struggling to take series against other playoff contenders.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

