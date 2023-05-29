X

AJC Braves Report podcast: The return of Michael Soroka

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

It’s been almost three years, but Michael Soroka will be back on a big-league mound on Monday.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano, sports journalist Sarah K. Spencer and co-host Jay Black discuss Soroka’s journey back to the majors for the first time since 2020.

Our crew will also discuss what we learned about Atlanta in their big series against the Dodgers and Phillies,

Plus, a look at where the Braves stand heading into Memorial Day and why they may have another gear despite getting off to their best 53-game start in a decade.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

