AJC Braves Report podcast: The Braves get back on track

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

The Braves looked a little rough in Canada last week, but look a little more like themselves now.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss a couple of important series wins against the Rangers and the Mariners.

Our crew will dig into Jared Shuster’s impressive performance and if this means the Braves’ bullpen games are starting to come to an end.

You’ll also hear about the historic pace Ronald Acuna is on and how he’s gotten there.

Should Ozzie Albies continue to switch-hit? Justin will explain why the Braves’ second baseman won’t be changing a thing, despite his struggles batting left-handed.

And we answer your questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

