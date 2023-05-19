Charlie Culberson returns: Braves bring up veteran utility man to join them

Culberson played for the Braves from 2018-20. Over those three seasons, he hit .265 with a .768 OPS over 438 at-bats. He can play almost anywhere, and has primarily appeared at second base, shortstop, third base and the outfield during his major-league career.

He eventually garnered the nickname “Charlie Clutch” from fans.

After leaving Atlanta, Culberson played for the Rangers in 2021 and 2022. Last season, he posted a .252 average and a .640 OPS over 115 at-bats with Texas.

Nor back in Atlanta, Culberson is taking a roster spot that usually doesn’t include much playing time. If and when the Braves need him, he’ll provide some versatility.