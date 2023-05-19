Charlie Culberson returns: Braves bring up veteran utility man to join them

A fan-favorite is back in the Braves’ clubhouse.
The Braves on Friday announced they selected the contract of utility man Charlie Culberson, who had been playing with Triple-A Gwinnett. He takes Braden Shewmake’s roster spot.
The Braves returned Ehire Adrianza from his rehab assignment, but transferred him to the 60-day injured list with a left shoulder strain.
Earlier this month, Adrianza went on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. Adrianza began a rehab assignment at High-A Rome on May 11 and went 5-for-14 with a double over four rehab games. Adrianza hasn’t played since May 14.
For Gwinnett, the 34-year-old Culberson hit .204 with a .489 OPS over 98 at-bats before the Braves brought him up to be with them. He had one home run and 10 RBIs.
Culberson played for the Braves from 2018-20. Over those three seasons, he hit .265 with a .768 OPS over 438 at-bats. He can play almost anywhere, and has primarily appeared at second base, shortstop, third base and the outfield during his major-league career.
He eventually garnered the nickname “Charlie Clutch” from fans.
After leaving Atlanta, Culberson played for the Rangers in 2021 and 2022. Last season, he posted a .252 average and a .640 OPS over 115 at-bats with Texas.
Nor back in Atlanta, Culberson is taking a roster spot that usually doesn’t include much playing time. If and when the Braves need him, he’ll provide some versatility.
