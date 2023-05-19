X

Charlie Culberson returns: Braves bring up veteran utility man to join them

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago
Ehire Adrianza goes on 60-day injured list

A fan-favorite is back in the Braves’ clubhouse.

The Braves on Friday announced they selected the contract of utility man Charlie Culberson, who had been playing with Triple-A Gwinnett. He takes Braden Shewmake’s roster spot.

The Braves returned Ehire Adrianza from his rehab assignment, but transferred him to the 60-day injured list with a left shoulder strain.

Earlier this month, Adrianza went on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. Adrianza began a rehab assignment at High-A Rome on May 11 and went 5-for-14 with a double over four rehab games. Adrianza hasn’t played since May 14.

For Gwinnett, the 34-year-old Culberson hit .204 with a .489 OPS over 98 at-bats before the Braves brought him up to be with them. He had one home run and 10 RBIs.

Culberson played for the Braves from 2018-20. Over those three seasons, he hit .265 with a .768 OPS over 438 at-bats. He can play almost anywhere, and has primarily appeared at second base, shortstop, third base and the outfield during his major-league career.

He eventually garnered the nickname “Charlie Clutch” from fans.

After leaving Atlanta, Culberson played for the Rangers in 2021 and 2022. Last season, he posted a .252 average and a .640 OPS over 115 at-bats with Texas.

Nor back in Atlanta, Culberson is taking a roster spot that usually doesn’t include much playing time. If and when the Braves need him, he’ll provide some versatility.

