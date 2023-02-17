AJC Braves Report podcast: Pitchers and catchers workouts begin

It’s almost like the first day of school for baseball season.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black discuss what we learned from the first official workout for pitchers and catchers.
Our crew will also dig into how Sean Murphy is handling his new staff, wh Ian Anderson went up to Wake Forest to try and fix what broke last year and how Kevin Pillar plans to make an impact as a non-roster invitee.
Plus, we will introduce you to the team’s new play-by-play announcer.
Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast
- Brandon Gaudin lands dream job as Braves play-by-play voice for Bally Sports
- Braves’ Ian Anderson: ‘I feel the motivation’ after a year of struggles
- After $10 million in damage, Braves spring training complex back after hurricane
- Catcher Sean Murphy begins to familiarize himself with Braves pitchers
- Kevin Pillar comes to Braves camp highly motivated as he tries to make team
