X
Dark Mode Toggle

AJC Braves Report podcast: Pitchers and catchers workouts begin

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 33 minutes ago

It’s almost like the first day of school for baseball season.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black discuss what we learned from the first official workout for pitchers and catchers.

Our crew will also dig into how Sean Murphy is handling his new staff, wh Ian Anderson went up to Wake Forest to try and fix what broke last year and how Kevin Pillar plans to make an impact as a non-roster invitee.

Plus, we will introduce you to the team’s new play-by-play announcer.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Brandon Gaudin lands dream job as Braves play-by-play voice for Bally Sports11h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Sluggers departed, Georgia Tech seeks new formula as baseball season begins
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Ronald Acuña excited to represent country in World Baseball Classic
6h ago

Credit: BRANT SANDERLIN / BSANDERLIN@AJ

What might Georgia’s offense look like under Mike Bobo?
12h ago

Credit: BRANT SANDERLIN / BSANDERLIN@AJ

What might Georgia’s offense look like under Mike Bobo?
12h ago

Credit: Julie Bennett

Georgia can be next SEC football school to get good at men’s basketball
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Ronald Acuña excited to represent country in World Baseball Classic
6h ago
Listen to new Braves play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin
7h ago
Brandon Gaudin lands dream job as Braves play-by-play voice for Bally Sports
11h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Closer look: The Georgia laws examined by the Fulton grand jury in Trump probe
Read the document: Portions of final grand jury report released Thursday
10h ago
Listen to new Braves play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top