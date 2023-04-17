X

AJC Braves Report podcast: It’s six in a row for the Braves

Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Reidel

Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Reidel

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

What a difference a week can make.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast. AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black breakdown Atlanta’s six game winning and the historic start for the top of the Braves lineup.

Our crew will also discuss how Atlanta’s depth is helping the team absorb a long list of injuries and who is about to return.

You’ll also hear from Vaughn Grissom about what he learned during his time in AAA. Justin will also talk to Kyle Wright about how his injury also affected his mental prep.

Plus, relief pitcher Michael Tonkin will explain what it took to win his first MLB win in seven years.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Reidel

Braves pull ahead of Royals in ninth inning for sweep, sixth straight win 14h ago

Credit: AP

After dealing with hamstring strain, Max Fried will start for Braves on Monday in San...
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things we learned from Georgia’s G-Day game
20h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s spring game
16h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s spring game
16h ago

Credit: AP

Skoronski’s short arm length being scrutinized for left tackle
16h ago
The Latest

Braves show it all as they complete sweep with 5-4 win
12h ago
After dealing with hamstring strain, Max Fried will start for Braves on Monday in San...
13h ago
Braves pull ahead of Royals in ninth inning for sweep, sixth straight win
14h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

High school football player among 4 killed in Alabama shooting
3h ago
Updated: GHSA takes aim at recruiting of middle school athletes
Birds recovered after theft from Buckhead restaurant; 1 arrested
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top