AJC Braves Report podcast: It’s six in a row for the Braves

What a difference a week can make.
In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast. AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black breakdown Atlanta’s six game winning and the historic start for the top of the Braves lineup.
Our crew will also discuss how Atlanta’s depth is helping the team absorb a long list of injuries and who is about to return.
You’ll also hear from Vaughn Grissom about what he learned during his time in AAA. Justin will also talk to Kyle Wright about how his injury also affected his mental prep.
Plus, relief pitcher Michael Tonkin will explain what it took to win his first MLB win in seven years.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.
Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast
- Braves show it all as they complete sweep with 5-4 win
- After dealing with hamstring strain, Max Fried will start for Braves on Monday in San Diego
- ‘I feel like myself again’: The difficult decision that helped Sam Hilliard find himself
- Sean Murphy caps big week with a monster performance in Braves’ win
- Braves topics: Michael Harris on Jackie Robinson, Kyle Wright on imagery and more
- Ronald Acuña Jr. setting tone for Braves and dominant trio at top of lineup
- Braves bring up Vaughn Grissom, who gets opportunity with Orlando Arcia out
- Visit from pitching coach Rick Kranitz helped Braves’ Spencer Strider
About the Author