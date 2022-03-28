ajc logo
X

AJC Braves Report podcast: How will the Braves fill holes in their rotation?

Braves pitcher Huascar Ynoa loosens up during spring training at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

caption arrowCaption
Braves pitcher Huascar Ynoa loosens up during spring training at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Staff
56 minutes ago

The Braves don’t have a lot of position battles this spring, but there are opportunities available in the back of their rotation.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano, features writer Gabe Burns and Jay Black size up the young starters who are out in front in the starting pitching competition.

Plus, our crew also digs into what Freddie Freeman told Gabe at Dodgers camp in Arizona, how Ronald Acuna is doing and a review of Atlanta’s top prospect.

ExploreFreddie Freeman moves past emotional Braves exit, begins new life as Dodger

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts so you never miss an episode.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

Atlanta Podcasts from the AJC

Explore the latest epsiode of these podcasts about Atlanta from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, including Atlanta sports teams, things to do in Atlanta, Georgia politics and elections, Georgia true crime and newsmakers.

Politically Georgia: Hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy offer fact-based news on Georgia politics and the 2022 election.

Hawks Report: Host Sarah K. Spencer interviews players, coaches and experts of interest to Atlanta Hawks fans.

Access Atlanta: Get ready for the weekend with this podcast about things to do and places to go this week in Atlanta

Breakdown: The award-winning Georgia true crime podcast hosted by journalist Bill Rankin.

Each of our podcasts are also on Spotify, Castbox and Stitcher. No matter where you listen to AJC podcasts, be sure to subscribe and review.

About the Author

AJC Staff
Editors' Picks
The Latest
‘They’re going to win a lot more’: Freddie Freeman wishes Braves success
4h ago
Freddie Freeman moves past emotional Braves exit, begins new life as Dodger
5h ago
Braves pitcher Charlie Morton delivers in return to game action
5h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top
countdown background
10
D
20
H
25
M
31
S
Opening Day
closing-icon