AJC Braves Report podcast: How will the Braves fill holes in their rotation?

The Braves don’t have a lot of position battles this spring, but there are opportunities available in the back of their rotation.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano, features writer Gabe Burns and Jay Black size up the young starters who are out in front in the starting pitching competition.
Plus, our crew also digs into what Freddie Freeman told Gabe at Dodgers camp in Arizona, how Ronald Acuna is doing and a review of Atlanta’s top prospect.
