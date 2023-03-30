X

AJC Braves Report podcast: Happy opening day, plus a chat with Matt Olson

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

It’s finally here. Baseball season begins Thursday.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black preview Atlanta’s opener in Washington.

Justin will explain why he thinks the Braves are better than they were last year and why it’s World Series or bust.

Braves first baseman Matt Olson joins the show to explain why he had such a good spring training. You’ll also hear from Max Fried on how he will handle his opening-day start.

We also want your feedback on this podcast, so please take our survey and tell us how you feel about the show.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech WR Leo Blackburn's ACL tear confirmed by Brent Key
