X
AJC Braves Report podcast: Fried, Strider debut and a conversation with Chipper Jones

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

The Braves got to dust off their best two starters, while their hitters had a chance to impress the most-famous hitting consultant in the game.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast from CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano discusses the Grapefruit League debuts of starting pitchers Max Fried and Spencer Strider.

Also, Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, back with the Braves this spring as a hitting consultant, discusses a variety of topics including “superstar” Michael Harris, the 2023 Braves and MLB’s new rules.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast:

