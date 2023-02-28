AJC Braves Report podcast: Fried, Strider debut and a conversation with Chipper Jones

The Braves got to dust off their best two starters, while their hitters had a chance to impress the most-famous hitting consultant in the game.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast from CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano discusses the Grapefruit League debuts of starting pitchers Max Fried and Spencer Strider.
Also, Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, back with the Braves this spring as a hitting consultant, discusses a variety of topics including “superstar” Michael Harris, the 2023 Braves and MLB’s new rules.
