AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves take competition level up a notch

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black look at what’s different about this team after its 14-game winning streak, how Atlanta will change because of the injury to Ozzie Albies and what to watch for against the Giants and Dodgers.

Plus, our team will dig into how the Braves scouting department discovered Michael Harris and answer your mailbag questions in our Ask Justin segment.