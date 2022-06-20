ajc logo
AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves take competition level up a notch

Atlanta's Ronald Acuna (left) studies with Marcell Ozuna in the dugout during the seventh inning of a game against the Cubs on Sunday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Atlanta's Ronald Acuna (left) studies with Marcell Ozuna in the dugout during the seventh inning of a game against the Cubs on Sunday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 52 minutes ago

The Braves have spent June beating up on a bunch of last-place teams, but this week we find how they stack up against a couple of potential playoff teams.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black look at what’s different about this team after its 14-game winning streak, how Atlanta will change because of the injury to Ozzie Albies and what to watch for against the Giants and Dodgers.

Plus, our team will dig into how the Braves scouting department discovered Michael Harris and answer your mailbag questions in our Ask Justin segment.

Please follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts so you never miss an episode.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

