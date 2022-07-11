AJC Braves Report Podcast: Braves get ready for Mets, send crowd to All-Star Game

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black look at what went right in the first two legs of this homestand and preview the big series with the Mets, which starts Monday night.

You’ll also hear from Ronald Acuna, Dansby Swanson, Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras about their All-Star selections. Plus, Justin answers your mailbag questions, including a look at what the Braves might need at the trade deadline.