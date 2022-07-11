ajc logo
AJC Braves Report Podcast: Braves get ready for Mets, send crowd to All-Star Game

Braves players celebrate their victory over Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Atlanta Braves won 4-3 over Washington Nationals. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

The Braves will have quite a big group heading to the MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles next week, but before that, first place is on the line in the NL East.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black look at what went right in the first two legs of this homestand and preview the big series with the Mets, which starts Monday night.

You’ll also hear from Ronald Acuna, Dansby Swanson, Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras about their All-Star selections.  Plus, Justin answers your mailbag questions, including a look at what the Braves might need at the trade deadline.

Please follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,Stitcher, and Google Podcasts so you never miss an episode.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

