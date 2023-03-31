AJC Braves Report: Braves win the opener, but Fried goes down

The Braves snapped their four-game opening-day losing streak, but their ace is hurt.
In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano, columnist Michael Cunningham and co-host Jay Black break down Atlanta’s 7-2 victory over the Nationals to start the season.
Our crew will also discuss the severity of Max Fried’s hamstring strain and who could possibly get the call next.
Plus, we look at Orlando Arcia’s contract extension and why the Braves did it.
We also want your feedback on this podcast, so please take our survey and tell us how you feel about the show.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.
Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast
About the Author