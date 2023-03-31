X

AJC Braves Report: Braves win the opener, but Fried goes down

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 15 minutes ago

The Braves snapped their four-game opening-day losing streak, but their ace is hurt.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano, columnist Michael Cunningham and co-host Jay Black break down Atlanta’s 7-2 victory over the Nationals to start the season.

Our crew will also discuss the severity of Max Fried’s hamstring strain and who could possibly get the call next.

Plus, we look at Orlando Arcia’s contract extension and why the Braves did it.

We also want your feedback on this podcast, so please take our survey and tell us how you feel about the show.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Max Fried’s injury is bummer for Braves on ‘fun’ opening day4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Key loss, but Georgia Tech fortified by experience on defensive line
7h ago

Credit: AP

Braves ace Max Fried likely will go on injured list with left hamstring strain
8h ago

Credit: TNS

AJC Mock Draft 2.0: Jalen Carter drops to the Falcons
10h ago

Credit: TNS

AJC Mock Draft 2.0: Jalen Carter drops to the Falcons
10h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High school boys all-state basketball teams
15h ago
The Latest

Five observations on Braves’ opening-day win over Nationals
3h ago
Braves win bittersweet opener over Nationals as Max Fried exits with injury
6h ago
Braves ace Max Fried likely will go on injured list with left hamstring strain
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Seth Wenig & Ben Gray

Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
4h ago
Six years ago, the collapse and epic rebuild of I-85 bridge. Watch a time lapse
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
countdown background
6
D
20
H
32
M
4
S
Home Opener
closing-icon
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top