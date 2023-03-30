Braves ace Max Fried departs opening-day start with left hamstring discomfort

WASHINGTON — For the Braves, this was about the worst sight imaginable on opening day.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Fried departed his opening-day start with athletic trainer George Poulis. It seemed like he might have hurt himself on a play when he bolted off the mound to cover first base after throwing a pitch.
The Braves said Fried left the game with left hamstring discomfort.
Fried didn’t look injured while running to first. But after the play, when he returned to the mound, Poulis and manager Brian Snitker went out to check on him.
The left-hander eventually walked off the field after a short meeting on the mound.
Fried allowed one run over 3-1/3 innings at the time of his exit. He gave up four hits, but two came on balls that his defense lost in the sun. Fried threw 43 pitches, 28 for strikes.
Lucas Luetge entered the game to relieve Fried.
More to come …
About the Author