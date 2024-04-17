AJ Smith-Shawver helps Stripers earn Gwinnett’s 1,000th win

Braves pitching prospect AJ Smith-Shawver allowed one run over 4 2/3 innings in his best start of the season to lead the Gwinnett Stripers to a 2-1 triumph over the Memphis Redbirds on Wednesday afternoon at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

The victory was the 1,000th in Gwinnett franchise history, with the first coming on April 9, 2009 at Charlotte. The team is 1,000-1,009 in 2,009 regular-season games.

The Stripers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Braves.