AJ Smith-Shawver helps Stripers earn Gwinnett’s 1,000th win

Braves pitching prospect AJ Smith-Shawver allowed one run over 4 2/3 innings in his best start of the season to lead the Gwinnett Stripers to a 2-1 triumph over the Memphis Redbirds on Wednesday afternoon at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.
The victory was the 1,000th in Gwinnett franchise history, with the first coming on April 9, 2009 at Charlotte. The team is 1,000-1,009 in 2,009 regular-season games.
The Stripers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Braves.
Jake Walsh and Allan Winans combined for 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Gwinnett (9-8).
Smith-Shawver gave up two hits and walked one while striking out three. Winans (1-1) allowed one hit in four scoreless innings and got the win. He has a 1.86 ERA.
The Stripers’ Sandy Leon tied Luke Williams for the team lead in homers with his third of the season and has 10 RBIs in his last five games.
