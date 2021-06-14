Acuna second overall vote-getter in All-Star Game voting

Ronald Acuna is the second overall leading vote-getter for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, as the league announced the first set of results in Phase 1 balloting on Monday.
Acuna, the Braves outfielder, received 834,287 votes, second only to Blue Jays first baseman and overall leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with 857,956 votes. Angels outfielder Mike Trout (706,503) and Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (701,251) round out the top four spots.
In addition to Acuna leading all National League outfielders, the Braves are well represented. Ozzie Albies leads all second baseman, Freddie Freeman is second among first basemen, Austin Riley is fifth among third basemen and William Contreras is fifth among catchers.
The top three vote getters at each position, plus the top nine outfielders, in each league will advance to Phase 2 of the voting, which will determine the starters for this year’s All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver.
Phase 1 voting concludes June 24 and the results will be announced on June 27. Phase 2 will last for four days and conclude on July 1. Later that day, the starting teams will be announced on ESPN at 9 p.m.
Here’s a look at the current standings as released by MLB:
FIRST BASE
NL
1. Max Muncy, LAD, 23%
2. Freddie Freeman, ATL, 16%
3. Anthony Rizzo, CHC, 12%
Next up: Eric Hosmer, SD, 10%; Jesus Aguilar, MIA, 7%
AL
1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR, 51%
2. Jose Abreu, CWS, 9%
3. Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 8%
Next up: Jared Walsh, LAA, 7%; Trey Mancini, BAL, 5%
SECOND BASE
NL
1. Ozzie Albies, ATL, 17%
2. Adam Frazier, PIT, 12%
3. Gavin Lux, LAD, 10%
Next up: Nico Hoerner, CHC, 10%; Jake Cronenworth, SD, 9%
AL
1. Marcus Semien, TOR, 34%
2. Jose Altuve, HOU, 20%
3. DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 9%
Next up: Nick Madrigal, CWS, 8%; Whit Merrifield, KC, 6%; David Fletcher, LAA, 6%
THIRD BASE
NL
1. Kris Bryant, CHC, 29%
2. Nolan Arenado, STL, 14%
3. Justin Turner, LAD, 12%
Next up: Manny Machado, SD, 11%; Austin Riley, ATL, 11%
AL
1. Rafael Devers, BOS, 28%
2. Yoan Moncada, CWS, 13%
3. Alex Bregman, HOU, 12%
Next up: Jose Ramírez, CLE, 9%; Anthony Rendon, LAA, 7%
SHORTSTOP
NL
1. Fernando Tatis Jr., SD, 40%
2. Javier Baez, CHC, 13%
3. Corey Seager, LAD, 9%
Next up: Brandon Crawford, SF, 7%; Trea Turner, WSH, 6%
AL
1. Xander Bogaerts, BOS, 31%
2. Bo Bichette, TOR, 15%
3. Tim Anderson, CWS, 11%
Next up: Carlos Correa, HOU, 10%; Adalberto Mondesi, KC, 8%
CATCHER
NL
1. Buster Posey, SF, 30%
2. Yadier Molina, STL, 16%
3. Willson Contreras, CHC, 11%
Next up: Will Smith, LAD, 11%, William Contreras, 6%
AL
1. Salvador Perez, KC, 43%
2. Yasmani Grandal, CWS, 9%
3. Martin Maldonado, HOU, 7%
Next up: Christian Vázquez, BOS, 6%; Kurt Suzuki, LAA, 6%
OUTFIELD
NL
1. Ronald Acuna, ATL, 16%
2. Nick Castellanos, CIN, 11%
3. Jesse Winker, CIN, 9%
4. Mookie Betts, LAD, 8%
5. Juan Soto, WSH, 4%
6. Chris Taylor, LAD, 4%
7. Bryce Harper, PHI, 3%
8. Trent Grisham, SD, 3%
9. Ketel Marte, ARI, 3%
Next up: Joc Pederson, CHC, 2%; Christian Yelich, MIL, 2%; Tyler O’Neill, STL, 2%
AL
1. Mike Trout, LAA, 15%
2. Aaron Judge, NYY, 11%
3. Byron Buxton, MIN, 8%
4. Adolis García, TEX, 7%
5. Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, 5%
6. Randal Grichuk, TOR, 4%
7. Alex Verdugo, BOS, 4%
8. Randy Arozarena, TB, 4%
9. Michael Brantley, HOU, 3%
Next up: Cedric Mullins, BAL, 3%; Andrew Benintendi, KC, 3%