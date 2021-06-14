Acuna second overall vote-getter in All-Star Game voting

Acuna, the Braves outfielder, received 834,287 votes, second only to Blue Jays first baseman and overall leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with 857,956 votes. Angels outfielder Mike Trout (706,503) and Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (701,251) round out the top four spots.

In addition to Acuna leading all National League outfielders, the Braves are well represented. Ozzie Albies leads all second baseman, Freddie Freeman is second among first basemen, Austin Riley is fifth among third basemen and William Contreras is fifth among catchers.