Acuna out of lineup for third game since ankle injury

Ronald Acuna is out of the Braves’ starting lineup Sunday for a third consecutive game.
The Braves have considered Acuna’s status day-to-day since he injured his left ankle sprinting across first base during a game against Toronto at Truist Park on Thursday. X-rays were negative, but the ankle has remained sore, Braves manager Brian Snitker said Friday and Saturday.
Utility player Ehire Adrianza will fill in for Acuna as the starting right fielder and leadoff hitter in the Braves’ series finale at Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, his third consecutive game in those roles.
After Cristian Pache went on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring inflammation Friday, Ender Inciarte is starting in center field Sunday for the second time in the three-game series against the Brewers. Guillermo Heredia started in center in the second game of the series Saturday.
This article will be updated.