Acuna out of lineup for third game since ankle injury

The Braves have considered Acuna’s status day-to-day since he injured his left ankle sprinting across first base during a game against Toronto at Truist Park on Thursday. X-rays were negative, but the ankle has remained sore, Braves manager Brian Snitker said Friday and Saturday.

Utility player Ehire Adrianza will fill in for Acuna as the starting right fielder and leadoff hitter in the Braves’ series finale at Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, his third consecutive game in those roles.