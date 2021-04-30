Acuna gets a start in center field to rest Heredia

The Braves made a lineup change in the outfield for Friday night’s game, moving Ronald Acuna to center field for the first time this season and starting utilityman Ehire Adrianza in right field.
Braves manager Brian Snitker generally wants to keep Acuna in right, but made an exception to rest Guillermo Heredia, who had started the previous 11 games in center.
“I’m not going to play (Acuna) there for a long term, but for a few games I think it’s OK,” Snitker said. “Just give Heredia a break. He’s a little sore. He hasn’t played this much (in recent seasons). All these games are, I think, mounting up on him a little, so we may give him a couple of days to see if he can let his body have a (rest) for a while.”
With the designated hitter in use for Friday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla., the Braves used Travis a’Arnaud as the DH and started Alex Jackson at catcher.