Acuna gets a start in center field to rest Heredia

Braves manager Brian Snitker generally wants to keep Acuna in right, but made an exception to rest Guillermo Heredia, who had started the previous 11 games in center.

“I’m not going to play (Acuna) there for a long term, but for a few games I think it’s OK,” Snitker said. “Just give Heredia a break. He’s a little sore. He hasn’t played this much (in recent seasons). All these games are, I think, mounting up on him a little, so we may give him a couple of days to see if he can let his body have a (rest) for a while.”