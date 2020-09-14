5 things Braves: Sundays are for winning

Atlanta has made winning on Sundays a habit this season. Here are five things to know about the Braves' favorite day of the week:

Following Sunday’s 8-4 win (Kyle Wright’s first of the season) in Washington, Atlanta is now a major league-best 8-1 (.888) on Sundays this season after going 18-9 to end the weekends last year.

All three of Atlanta’s shutouts this season (4-0 vs. Mets; 8-0 @ Phillies; and 4-0 @ Marlins) happened on a Sunday.

The Braves have a +44 run differential on Sunday this season (69 scored, 25 allowed).

The Braves are hitting .357/.397/.563 with 15 home runs in their nine Sunday games.

Six of the Braves' regular position players are hitting above or near .400 on Sundays, including Freddie Freeman, who is batting .393 (13-for-33) with nine extra-base hits and 13 runs scored.

And for those keeping score: Blue jerseys are their luckiest. The team is 4-0 in road blues on Sundays. They’re 2-1 in home reds and 2-0 in road grays.