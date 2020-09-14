5 things Braves: Sundays are for winning

The Braves won, yet again, on a Sunday. That’s their fun day; their score a lot of run days.
Atlanta has made winning on Sundays a habit this season. Here are five things to know about the Braves' favorite day of the week:
- Following Sunday’s 8-4 win (Kyle Wright’s first of the season) in Washington, Atlanta is now a major league-best 8-1 (.888) on Sundays this season after going 18-9 to end the weekends last year.
- All three of Atlanta’s shutouts this season (4-0 vs. Mets; 8-0 @ Phillies; and 4-0 @ Marlins) happened on a Sunday.
- The Braves have a +44 run differential on Sunday this season (69 scored, 25 allowed).
- The Braves are hitting .357/.397/.563 with 15 home runs in their nine Sunday games.
- Six of the Braves' regular position players are hitting above or near .400 on Sundays, including Freddie Freeman, who is batting .393 (13-for-33) with nine extra-base hits and 13 runs scored.
And for those keeping score: Blue jerseys are their luckiest. The team is 4-0 in road blues on Sundays. They’re 2-1 in home reds and 2-0 in road grays.