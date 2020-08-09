5-run fifth pushes Braves past Phillies in Game 1 of doubleheader

“He’s up and down now, really battling to get himself consistent and where he wants to be,” manager Brian Snitker said. “But I see improvement. He’s working. That kid set the bar so high, as long as he keeps working at it, he’s going to be fine.”

As is often the case, Acuna was the team’s spark. And his homer wouldn’t even be the biggest hit of the inning.

Philadelphia’s bullpen, which has been its glaring weakness thus far, couldn’t slow the Braves. Dansby Swanson’s single forced Phillies manager Joe Girardi to make another pitching change, bringing in lefty Adam Morgan, a Kell High School (Marietta) product.

Freddie Freeman greeted Morgan with a single. Marcell Ozuna drew a six-pitch walk to load the bases with one out.

Snitker had the upper-hand over Girardi. He pinch-hit for Markakis, bringing in southpaw slayer Adam Duvall. Due to the new three-batter minimum rule, Girardi couldn’t pull the plug on Morgan. That haunted the Phillies: Duvall rocketed a double off the left-field wall that cleared the bases.

“That’s the one thing (about the new rule), you can get the matchup you want sometimes out of that,” Snitker said. “That’s one thing that the three-batter thing can work for you. On the flip side, you can get a matchup you don’t really want either (when pitching). It’s give and take, I guess.”

Duvall’s handiwork capped a monstrous inning for the previously apathetic Braves offense. It positioned the team for a possible doubleheader sweep of their National League East rivals.

Adding another hit later, Duvall had yet another strong day at the plate. He’s resembled his pre-Braves form this season, looking more like the slugger he was in Cincinnati. Duvall has gone 7-for-13 with three extra-base hits against lefties.

“He’s swinging the bat like he used to,” Snitker said. “He’s feeling good. I’m happy as I can be. I hope he continues it because it can’t happen to a better person.”

Atlanta Braves' Huascar Ynoa pitches during the third inning of the first baseball game in a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Notes from Sunday:

⋅ In the first start of his career, Huascar Ynoa did what the Braves needed. Snitker declared him the starter following Saturday’s game, saying there was no concrete plan for how long Ynoa would go.

The 22-year-old covered the first 2-1/3 innings, allowing one hit. Neil Walker had singled to begin the third, and after getting the first out, Ynoa walked Andrew Knapp, leading Snitker to make a change. Tyler Matzek allowed Walker to score, giving the Phillies the lead, but prevented further bleeding.

Ace Mike Soroka suffered a season-ending injury last week, and Sunday was the first time his turn had come up since. The Braves had planned to do a bullpen game, which was easier given the seven-inning format. Ynoa provided what they’d hoped.

“Honestly, when we started, I was thinking two innings out of Ynoa,” Snitker said. “He was pretty efficient so we figured we’d try him again. He hadn’t been out there. I could tell he was getting tired, too. But he did a great job. … Him going into the third was an added plus a little bit going into the inning.”

⋅ Left-hander Will Smith showed his value in his debut. The Phillies had already scored one run off Luke Jackson, and after Jackson walked Rhys Hoskins, Snitker turned to Smith with two outs in the fifth.

Smith, whom the Braves signed to a three-year deal last winter, missed summer camp and the start of the season after testing positive for COVID-19. He rejoined the team in recent days, but the Braves had been waiting for the right spot to use him.

The 31-year-old walked Bryce Harper, bringing up Didi Gregorius, who could’ve tied the game on one swing. Smith instead had Gregorius pop out in foul ground on the first pitch, easily escaping his first stressful moment.

“He was good,” Snitker said. “It was good to get him out there. You sit around and wait, there’s never a perfect time to get a guy in that first game. If we waited, it might be next week. But I felt good about him in that situation. He’s been through that a lot. It was good to get him out there, breaking a sweat, and get him on the mound.”

⋅ The Braves and Phillies played again approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. Max Fried faced Phillies righty Spencer Howard, the organization’s top pitching prospect who was making his major-league debut.