5 things Braves: Pitching highs and lows

Atlanta’s starting rotation has been plagued with injuries (Cole Hamels, Mike Soroka) and disastrous outings (Mike Foltynewicz, Sean Newcomb) this season. As Atlanta opens an eight-game homestand, here’s a look at some of the good, bad and upcoming milestones in Braves pitching:
⋅ On Sunday, left-hander Robbie Erlin became the eighth starting pitcher Atlanta has used this season. Eight different starters is the second most any National League team has used this season. Miami has used nine to lead the NL.
The eight starters are already more than 14 modern-era (since 1900) Braves teams used in an entire season, including the 2003 club, which used seven, and the 2000 team, which used six. The club record is 16 different starters, set by 1911 Boston Rustlers and matched in 1936, 1945 and most recently in 2016.
⋅ Touki Toussaint (0-1, 7.27 ERA) makes his fourth start this season Monday against the Nationals. Three of his four appearances this season have come against AL East opponents — the Rays, Jays and Yankees. His lone outing against an NL club came against the Mets.
In his last outing, Toussaint allowed six runs (five earned) — for the second time this season — on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk over four innings.
⋅ The Braves are undefeated in Max Fried’s five starts — and with good reason. The Braves’ offense has scored 18 runs (3.6 on average) while Fried is in the game. Fried has does his part. He ran his scoreless streak to 12-1/3 innings after working 6-1/3 Saturday.
⋅ In his first 10 games after being traded to the Braves last August, reliever Shane Greene allowed seven runs on 15 hits in 8-1/3 innings. for a 7.56 ERA.
Greene has not allowed a run in 10 games in 2020. He has given up just three hits across 10-/13 innings, with two walks and nine strikeouts.
⋅ Closer Mark Melancon is two saves away from 200 for his career. Melancon worked around a two-out single to collect his fourth save of the season Saturday against the Marlins. Since the save became an official statistic in 1969, 50 players have collected 200 saves. Kansas City’s Greg Holland was the last to reach the milestone in 2019.