5 things Braves: Pitching highs and lows

⋅ The Braves are undefeated in Max Fried’s five starts — and with good reason. The Braves’ offense has scored 18 runs (3.6 on average) while Fried is in the game. Fried has does his part. He ran his scoreless streak to 12-1/3 innings after working 6-1/3 Saturday.

Braves reliever Shane Greene comes in and throws one pitch in the eighth for the out against the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Atlanta. Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

⋅ In his first 10 games after being traded to the Braves last August, reliever Shane Greene allowed seven runs on 15 hits in 8-1/3 innings. for a 7.56 ERA.

Greene has not allowed a run in 10 games in 2020. He has given up just three hits across 10-/13 innings, with two walks and nine strikeouts.

⋅ Closer Mark Melancon is two saves away from 200 for his career. Melancon worked around a two-out single to collect his fourth save of the season Saturday against the Marlins. Since the save became an official statistic in 1969, 50 players have collected 200 saves. Kansas City’s Greg Holland was the last to reach the milestone in 2019.