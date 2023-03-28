X

AJC Hawks Report podcast: Are the Hawks running out of time for the sixth seed?

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In the latest episode of the Hawks Report podcast, Hawks beat writer Lauren Williams and Daniel Sallerson discuss how the team has trended in the wrong direction while others have found the right momentum.

Hawks stumble against Grizzlies, unable to gain ground in playoff race
Hawks’ Trae Young ejected from Saturday’s game for reaction to foul call
Hawks rally to outscore Pacers despite Trae Young’s ejection
